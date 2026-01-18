5 Songs From 1972 That Define Rock History

It's not hyperbole to describe 1972 as a monumental year for rock music. The roster of still-classic releases to be unveiled within that single 12-month period is as impressive as it is eclectic, including the Rolling Stones' "Exile on Main Street," Deep Purple's "Machine Head," Mott the Hoople's "All the Young Dudes," the Eagles' self-titled debut, Steely Dan's "Can't Buy a Thrill," Neil Young's "Harvest," Elton John's "Honky Château," Joni Mitchell's "For the Roses," and many others.

Truth be told, that year was rocked by some major changes as an ongoing evolutionary journey fundamentally altered the musical landscape, transforming what had been, just a few years earlier, a somewhat homogenous world of pop music into an ever-shifting musical gumbo. In fact, 1972 found rock splitting off into an array of subgenres, ranging from glam rock to prog rock, to hard rock, to soft rock, funk rock, and even a slick, jazz-inflected sound that would eventually come to be known as yacht rock (even though the term itself wouldn't be coined until decades later).

In 1972, artists made some bold moves, taking big swings with often sublime results. To dig even deeper, read further to explore five songs from 1972 that define rock history.