'70s & '80s Musicians That Walked So Bruno Mars Could Run

Bruno Mars is one of the biggest musical acts on the planet, and he hit the ground running. Releasing his first album, "Doo-Wops & Hooligans," in 2010, the Hawaiian-born star had two No. 1 Billboard Hot Hits hits with his cover of Billy Joel's "Just the Way You Are" and "Grenade." In 2012, "Knocked Out of Heaven" got him back at No. 1 for six weeks, and in 2014, his smash collaboration with Mark Ronson, "Uptown Funk," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for an astounding 14 weeks.

That year, he headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and since then he has been an evergreen presence on the charts. As recently as 2025, he topped the charts again alongside Lady Gaga with "Die With A Smile," and scored another major international hit with "APT," alongside K-Pop superstar Rosé. The same year, it was announced that Mars had accrued 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the first artist in history to do so.

But while Mars' popularity has never been in doubt, the truth is that he is also something of a controversial figure, with some music fans complaining that Mars' music and stage persona are too derivative of other artists, and that he lacks originality. Is this a fair argument? In our opinion, not really.

The fact is, all artists are the sum of their influences and their attempts to replicate the musical successes of those who came before them, blending them into a modern version of what came before. Is Mars really that different from, say, Oasis, who replicated The Kinks and The Beatles, Beyonce, whose influences include Aretha Franklin and Lauryn Hill, or Kendrick Lamar, who has been open about his hero-worship of Tupac Shakur? Here are the artists who made Bruno Mars the artist that he is today, and whose influence he should always wear proudly.