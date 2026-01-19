5 Rock Songs About Love That Aged Terribly

Love songs are the ultimate declarations of the heart. They're meant to cut through life's noise and bluster to unleash true emotion. Even though rockers come across as wild and carefree, they adore a touching tribute and beautiful ballad as much as the next person. As a matter of fact, there's an argument to be made that the genre boasts the greatest love songs of all time. Seriously — just attend any wedding and see what plays over the first dance.

Now, before someone starts to make a mixtape for their significant other, let's hold the horses for a second and consider what songs are going into this compilation. Not every rock song about love has aged well — some of these numbers are pretty creepy and unsettling in retrospect. Look, times have changed and evolved, and not everything that was said or done in the '70s, '80s, or even the '90s is seen as okay nowadays. It's the same with TV shows and movies, as many of them contain themes and scenes that would be avoided in the modern era. So, yeah, maybe just take a pause and ponder before dedicating one of these five songs to that someone special in your life.