The Most Controversial Songs Of 1969

While there are songs from the 1960s that aged poorly in the decades following their release, there are also those that caught the wrong kind of attention right off the bat, or at most, shortly after they were first played on the radio. And there are few better years for rock 'n' roll controversy than 1969, a year in which several musicians, amid a backdrop of heightened sociopolitical tension and greater sexual freedom, continued pushing the boundaries of what was socially acceptable. But even when they weren't pushing those boundaries or outright crossing the line, some of these artists found other ways to get people talking.

When choosing songs for this list, we put a premium on those that made a significant impact on pop culture and are well-known to most modern-day listeners. We also kept things varied by listing tracks that became controversial for distinct reasons from each other; for example, both MC5's "Kick Out the Jams" and Jefferson Airplane's "We Can Be Together" contain the word "motherf***er(s)" in the lyrics, but we only listed the former as it arguably had a greater impact on the cultural zeitgeist and is, without question, MC5's signature song. And while many of these songs were banned or censored due to their content, not all of them were; in one case, the controversy centered on an alleged case of plagiarism. Having said that, let's look at five songs that stood out as the most controversial of 1969.