The 5 Best Rock Songs For Boomers And Their Kids To Bond Over

Ever since its release in October 1975 as a track from "A Night at the Opera," countless people have taken a swing at exploring the meaning behind Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The iconic opening questions "Is this the real life?/ Is this just fantasy?" are as well known as Shakespeare's "To be or not to be." Their answers are just as complex, and anyone — no matter the generation — struggling to find their place in the world can relate.

The nearly six-minute song doesn't stay quiet for long. The barber shop-style harmonies and Freddie's poignant "Mama, just killed a man," give way to a thundering operatic section, before kicking into a rock blizzard that eventually dwindles to a solo piano, and that crashing gong that leaves us emotionally spent. "Bo Rhap" topped the U.K. charts for nine weeks in 1975, and earned a creditable ninth place on the Billboard Hot 100.

The truth is, we'll probably never really know what it's all about. Although magnificent in its entirety, "Bo Rhap" is a piecemeal confection, ideas cobbled together by Freddie Mercury in the late '60s and driven by his vision, according to Brian May. Boomers who loved the rock section can thrash alongside their kids, while the lyrics are a springboard to deeper conversations. Mercury told people to listen and figure out what it meant for themselves. Perhaps that's why the song speaks to multiple generations — it's as fluid as they need it to be.