Sorry, Kiss Fans — The Band's Comeback Hit About Rock 'N' Roll Is Actually So Corny

In the early 1990s, Kiss reached the upper echelon of the pop and rock charts for the first time in many years with a couple of hits that were both cheesy in their own way. "Forever" was a ballad reminiscent of the '70s Kiss staple "Beth," and co-written by, of all people, soft-rock king Michael Bolton (who once auditioned for Black Sabbath). And then in 1991, Kiss hit it big with the fist-pumping anthem "God Gave Rock and Roll to You II." Not only was it a return to success for Kiss, but it was also a return to form — in the worst way.

There are many rock songs, particularly from the '70s and '80s, that are about rock music and how great it is. They were all preaching to the choir — bands didn't really need to sell the merits of rock to people listening to rock radio or buying rock LPs. Such songs were also extremely and unnecessarily defensive of rock music, as if it wasn't a culturally and commercially dominant form of expression and was illegal or something. Along with classic rock staples like Sammy Hagar's "There's Only One Way to Rock" and AC/DC's "Rock and Roll Ain't Noise Pollution," Kiss aggressively populated the rock-about-rock subgenre with "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Detroit Rock City," "Shout It Out Loud," and "I Love It Loud." All are cringe-worthy, but none more so than "God Gave Rock and Roll to You II."