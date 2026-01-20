5 Rock Songs From 1983 That Sound Even Cooler Today

1983 was a year defined by now-classic music. At the top of the heap in terms of commercial success was the King of Pop himself Michael Jackson, whose seminal 1982 album "Thriller" produced six charting singles in 1983 and went on to become one of the biggest-selling records of all time, cementing his place as an all-time music legend.

It was also the year that "pop went crazy," according to Rolling Stone, and the MTV generation was treated to the arrival of a great number of new pop acts, including Madonna and Cyndi Lauper, and crossover tracks from genres like hip-hop thanks to acts such as Run-DMC. 1983 saw what critics described as the Second British Invasion, when bands such as the Police, Duran Duran, and Culture Club crossed the Atlantic and became fixtures on both MTV and the Billboard charts.

And when it comes to rock in particular, there is a huge wealth of music to discover — or rediscover — from 1983. Some tracks have understandably grown dated with the passing years due to production techniques, lyrics that make modern listeners cringe with embarrassment, or simply the fact that they were products of their time. However, others have aged incredibly well. Here are five rock tracks from '80s icons whose legends have only grown with time; each of these tracks has a wow factor that accompanies that "I-can-believe-they-were-doing-that-way-back-then" feeling, as well as acclaim from both fans and critics which, if anything, has grown down the years.