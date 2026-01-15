'70s Grammy Winners Who Fell Victim To The Best New Artist Curse

The best new artist category at the Grammy Awards is meant to give music fans a glimpse into the future, highlighting an act that has broken through in the industry and looks set to go on to a bright and glittering career in the years that follow. But according to popular belief, the accolade might provide anything but. Since the award's creation in 1959, when it was given to Bobby Darin, it has gained a reputation for being the undoing of many of the artists who won it. Some even suggest that there is a "best new artist curse" by which the award becomes a detriment, and the artists' careers are never as successful again.

Though this phenomenon has been observed throughout the decades — Men At Work in the 1980s, Arrested Development in the 1990s, and Shelby Lynne in the 2000s — the fact is that there are ample examples suggesting the idea of a curse is bogus. Back in the 1960s, best new artist winners included such enduring groups and musicians as The Beatles and Tom Jones. And recent winners have included Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo, artists whose careers appear to be going from strength to strength since winning the award.

There were also plenty of artists in the 1970s who took home the award and went on to do great things, such as Crosby, Stills & Nash, Bette Midler, and Carly Simon. But those familiar with the idea of the curse point to this decade as its potential origin — when a small number of artists won the award with little benefit and managed to cast a long shadow over how the award was seen thereafter. Here they are: Three acts that never replicated their initial success again, and in two cases split just a few years after bagging the award.