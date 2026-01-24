Throughout the history of rock music, it's become a sad truism that even the most brilliant of artists can make an awful album. Truly, the likes of such beloved stars as Bob Dylan, The Who, The Rolling Stones, and David Bowie have all unleashed stinkers. With that said, it's fair to say that, in toto, their overall track records still hold up pretty well.

The reasons why great acts produce lousy albums can run the gamut. Perhaps an artist has bupkis when a contractual obligation requires a release by a certain date. That can (and occasionally does) result in said artist tossing together a bunch of studio outtakes from previous sessions that were deemed not good enough to make it onto earlier albums. In other cases, the cause was simple creative burnout or any other issue that would prevent a musician's muse from paying a visit (think sex, drugs, and/or rock 'n' roll).

Occasionally, though, these subpar albums conceal a secret treasure swimming in the midst of all that sonic swill. For those who dare to plunge in, they may just be rewarded with a lone song that's actually worth listening to. They do exist — if you know where to find them, and there are indeed some terrible albums that have only one great song. With that in mind, keep reading for a look at five hidden gem songs that appeared on mediocre '70s albums.