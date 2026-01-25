5 Songs From 1973 That Define Rock History

In 1973, rock music was in a period of both flux and dominance. The Beatles had broken up at the beginning of the decade, and the upstart bands of the '60s were growing up and getting bigger. In May, Led Zeppelin broke concert attendance records playing to 56,800 fans in Tampa, Florida, and while legendary albums like Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon" hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart, Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water," and Jim Croce's "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown" were radio fixtures.

On and off the charts, 1973 saw rock music expand into new territory and explore new sounds. With "Search and Destroy," Iggy and the Stooges paved a scorching road for the coming punk movement, and Suzi Quatro carved out a space for aggressive, female-led rock with "Can The Can." Taking glam rock to the gutter, the New York Dolls' "Personality Crisis" seeded the ground for the glam metal that would sprout in the '80s. At the same time, with "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath," Black Sabbath found a new direction for heavy metal. And in Germany, the mechanical jamming of Can's "Moonshake" forged a new path for electronic-influenced musicians and rockers.

It's impossible to capture what 1973 did for music in five songs. We tried to include songs that reflect the diversity of rock at the time and left an indelible mark. Whether or not they made a splash in their own era, we sought tracks that influenced the popular music that followed. In our view, these five songs from 1973 transcend their time and help define rock history.