The Tragedy Of New York Dolls Singer David Johansen Explained

Music is constantly evolving, all thanks to artists who push the boundaries and take the risks that come with creating something entirely new and ground-breaking. When it comes time to ask the very complicated question of who really created the punk rock genre, there are a lot of names that get mentioned — including David Johansen and the New York Dolls.

Throughout his storied and varied career, though, Johansen retained a surprising attitude about the whole thing. In an interview with Uncut, he was asked about how he felt about paving the way for the arguably more popular and profitable bands who were inspired by the Dolls' sound. "I don't take any hubristic pride in any of that," he said. "I hear it from other people but it just goes through me. ... we had to create things." That sounds surprisingly modest for someone who was at the head of a group that's now credited for helping shape the sound of New York's 1970s-era music scene. And Johansen has been nothing but candid about some of the struggles they faced — especially those they felt they were unable to overcome.

It's easy to think that those with the sort of powerful personalities who leave their mark on an entire genre might be able to look back with no regrets at a life that many of us just dream of living. But Johansen's story includes loss, addictions, feelings of being misunderstood and pigeonholed, and catastrophic health struggles.