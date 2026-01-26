5 Love Songs That Will Have Every Gen Xer Crying Into Their Coffee

You'd be hard-pressed to find a Gen Xer who wouldn't immediately recognize (or even hum along with) the iconic guitar riffs of Mr. Big's mega-hit "To Be With You." With its infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics, "To Be With You," which debuted as a single in 1991, transcends its undeniable earworm quality: a bittersweet, nostalgic ballad about a secret love that's relatable to anyone who has ever crushed on the most popular person in the neighborhood.

Written by the hair metal band's vocalist Eric Martin when he was a teenager in the '70s, it reflected his secret feelings for a close friend who kept getting her heart broken after multiple failed relationships. He became her de facto shoulder to cry on, while he silently wanted to be her knight in shining armor. (Fun fact: The reference to waiting "on a line of greens and blues" was inspired by a mood ring she had gifted him, the alternating shades representing his feelings of joy and sadness.)

Alas, the relationship that he yearned for never came to be — and interestingly enough, the song's release nearly suffered the same fate, as their record label, Atlantic Records, felt that it wasn't a good fit for the band. Fortunately, when radio stations gave it a shot, the song's raw honesty and earnestness resonated with listeners. To the band's surprise, "To Be With You" topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992, as well as MTV's rankings and even global music charts.