Actually, Toto's Africa Isn't A Rock Classic

Toto spent exactly one week at the top of the pop chart, and it did so in February 1983 with "Africa." Despite ascending to the peak of the Billboard Hot 100, "Africa" became regarded not as a disposable pop hit but a rock classic. Toto, a band made up entirely of esteemed and respected session musicians who had played on thousands of classic recordings, is itself remembered as a great and versatile band. But despite harder rocking and way more fun songs like "Rosanna" and "Hold the Line" that still get some classic rock radio airplay today, Toto seems to be known to the general public almost entirely as the band that recorded "Africa." That song has been certified for sales of 10 million units by the RIAA, making it one of the most popular singles of all time.

With stats like that, it's almost universally agreed upon, or it's nearly a statement of fact, that "Africa" is a classic rock song. It isn't. It's simply been catapulted by marketing, nostalgia, and sheer persistence to make its way into the collective mind, where it burrowed in and spread like an audio parasite. Here's why you might be wrong about "Africa" by Toto — it's not a rock classic, but rather a middling song that doesn't deserve its continued success.