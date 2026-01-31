If Tom Petty Was Still Alive, We'd Sit Him Down To Ask These Burning Questions About His Music

When Tom Petty died in October of 2017, we lost one of our best songwriters. He left behind an unparalleled body of work: four decades of classic rock songs that make you tap your foot while getting pleasantly stuck in your head. In the vein of Bruce Springsteen or Bob Seger, they grapple with the highs and lows of American life: the dreaming that drives us, the loss that burns us, the love that redeems us, and the resilience it takes to get through it all. Sounding even cooler today than they did when they were released, Tom Petty's songs are timeless.

In interviews, Petty has always maintained that he was an intuitive songwriter. "Songs are kind of mystical and magical, there's not a formula that brings them around," he told Billboard, "It's just something I was born with, mostly." No doubt, this is why his music sounds so natural and why you don't need a thesaurus to appreciate the brilliance of his lyrics. Tunes like "Refugee", "American Girl," and "Mary Jane's Last Dance" capture fans because they tell stories, paint pictures, and stir emotions, while leaving room for listeners to fill in the gaps. We see ourselves in his songs because he lets us in.

With Petty's death, we're left not just with a great musical legacy, but with burning questions about his songwriting and craft. We're not sure he'd answer straight: as he noted to the CBC, "It's kind of a dangerous business looking really deeply into the germ that creates songs ... I get a little superstitious about it" (via Far Out). Still, this is what we'd ask him if he were still with us.