Essential Nirvana Songs That Aren't As Overplayed As Smells Like Teen Spirit

Nirvana's 1991 single "Smells Like Teen Spirit" is undoubtedly a remarkable and brilliant piece of work, jumpstarting a cultural revolution and bringing on rock's grunge era. But let's face it — it's overplayed to the point where we're starting to get tired of it. We're not saying it's a '90s rock song that's overrated, but the way that it's saturated the rock world for more than 30 years now could diminish the perception of the monumental impact of Nirvana.

The Washington state power trio — Kurt Cobain on guitar and vocals, Krist Novoselic on bass, and future Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl on drums — was the biggest band in the world for only a little over two years. It started with the ascendancy of "Smells Like Teen Spirit," then the tragic story of Nirvana ended in April 1994 with Cobain's death. During their relatively short existence, Nirvana recorded a wealth of material. Not only is it consistently high-quality, ground-breaking, and definitive '90s rock, but a lot of it just hasn't been heard as much as that consequential breakthrough hit. We went through Nirvana's catalog and found some other songs that best represent its sound, approach, and message that have gotten somewhat lost in the shuffle over the past 30-odd years. These are the crucial Nirvana songs that deserve as much attention as "Smells Like Teen Spirit."