'70s B-Side Songs That Outshined Their Lead Singles

When they issued carefully chosen singles from their biggest bands and singers, all those powerful 1970s record labels thought they knew exactly what the public wanted. But every so often, those executives were totally wrong, and some heretofore unnoticed song completely overshadowed what was presumed to be an undeniable smash hit.

It's outdated terminology now, but in the 1970s, a single was synonymous with "A-side," referring to the main single, heavily marketed to radio stations and listeners, that took up an entire side of one 45 rpm (revolutions per minute) record. On the other side of that vinyl: the B-side, of course. More often than not, what wound up there was regarded as second-rate filler that only hardcore fans or completists would enjoy.

But radio and club disc jockeys didn't only have to play the A-side. If they felt curious or underwhelmed by the primary song, they might turn the 45 over and make a discovery. This happened over and over in the 1970s, giving listeners some of the greatest songs and biggest hits of all time that may otherwise have disappeared without a trace. Here are five beloved '70s hits that began as B-sides but went on to surpass their A-sides in popularity, both on the Billboard charts and in the memories of music fans.