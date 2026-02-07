Underrated Bon Jovi Songs That Aren't As Overplayed As Livin' On A Prayer

"Livin' on a Prayer" is an '80s classic rock song worth an astounding amount of money, but its enduring popularity since its release in 1986 has left it overplayed. Bon Jovi, led by Jon Bon Jovi for more than 40 years, has a vast catalog of more than a dozen albums and has sent a whopping 17 singles into the Top 40. While a lot of those past hits still garner plenty of radio play and streaming spins all these decades later, none have saturated our ears to the point of "that's enough" like "Livin' on a Prayer."

We're not saying that "Livin' on a Prayer" is a bad song. There's a lot to like: earth-shaking riffs, shimmering keyboards, that talking-guitar effect, and Mr. Bon Jovi wailing a tale of an economically unfortunate but romantically devoted couple. Those elements can be found in plenty of other Bon Jovi songs from across its history. There are so many, in fact, that Bon Jovi fans can put "Livin' on a Prayer" aside and check out some lesser-known cuts by the biggest band to ever emerge from New Jersey. Here are some great Bon Jovi songs you may not have heard that we think rival "Livin' on a Prayer."