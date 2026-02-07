Classic Rock Songs Everyone Instantly Knows Just By Their Opening Line

Rock 'n' roll has always been associated with the dark side, as musicians and groups are often linked to elements of the occult. A big reason for this is due to tunes like the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil," which is from the 1968 album "Beggars Banquet." As the opening track of the album, legendary vocalist Mick Jagger wastes no time unleashing a crackerjack of an opening line after a few adlibs over the instrumental section. "Please allow me to introduce myself," Jagger croons. "I'm a man of wealth and taste."

Is he introducing himself here, because it does sound like him? Nope. Jagger is singing from the perspective of the old horned one himself: the Big D. The devilish one who's probably got the moves like Jagger — sorry, Maroon 5. Even though it sounds like a rah-rah-devil track, it's actually far more thought-provoking than that. It explores humanity's dark nature and signifies how evil has lurked in every corner throughout history. Naturally, the Stones received a ton of backlash toward the song, as the critics cried out, "Satan worshippers!"

Despite the seriousness of the lyrics and unique point-of-view storytelling, there's still something hypnotizing and alluring about "Sympathy for the Devil." Yes, it's aided by a strong instrumental section that sees the Stones at the peak of power, but Jagger's opening line is unforgettable. It disarms the listener, who may not be ready for the journey through darkness they're about to embark on.