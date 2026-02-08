5 Classic Rock Songs From 1971 We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die

The Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again" is a rock song from 1971 that sounds even cooler today. In a video, Pete Townsend demonstrates how he conjured the sinister synthesizer-enhanced organ groove that opens the song. The riff's unbearable tension is finally shattered by Townsend's raging power chords and Keith Moon's splashy drums. Then Roger Daltrey swaggers in, drawling lyrics that are defiant yet yearning.

The epic eight-and-a-half minute anthem that ends The Who's 1971 album "Who's Next" was originally planned to close Townsend's proposed multi-media rock opera "LifeHouse," Far Out Magazine reports. When that project was scrapped, "Won't Get Fooled Again," was repurposed to climax the band's fifth studio album.

"Won't Get Fooled Again," reflects the growing disillusionment of the early 1970s. The Woodstock generation's promise of peace and harmony had soured into cynical impatience with power structures. The song posits that dissatisfaction with society was erupting into violent revolution.

The song begins with a rush of high expectations as Daltrey marvels at the changes he sees, but the tune's tenor darkens as its lyrics reveal that armed conflict hasn't altered the world at all. As Townsend's arpeggiated organ-synth returns like an encroaching cloud of poison gas, Daltrey once again cuts in with an ear-splitting preternatural scream, arguably one of rock's most iconic moments. The lyric, "Meet the new boss, Same as the old boss," saves the most devastating revelation for the song's end.