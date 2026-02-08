Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Was The Perfect Classic Rock Song Until Pop Culture Ruined It Forever

The arena rock era — in which guys with guitars and keyboards made huge-sounding anthems powered by monster riffs and anthemic choruses — peaked in 1981, and that's maybe because that's the year when Journey released "Don't Stop Believin'." But then Hollywood had to go and ruin the fun for everyone. The ideal and most definitive song of its ilk, "Don't Stop Believin'" possesses everything that makes a rock song into a classic rock song. It starts off with a leading electric organ hook onto which Journey builds and builds, adding guitar riffs, pounding drums, and the undeniable vocal theatrics of Steve Perry, who weaves a story of love and encouragement. "Don't Stop Believin'," unlike most songs, ends with its chorus, an iconic section of music that releases the pent-up musical tension and gets audiences singing along and pumping their fists.

"Don't Stop Believin'" is so irresistible, and able to convey so much and so quickly, that soundtrack supervisors and commercial producers went all in on the song. Since the 2000s, the Journey classic rock radio staple has been used in far too many movies, TV shows, and ads, cynically exploiting the built-up goodwill and emotional resonance felt by millions. We think the world needs to lay off "Don't Stop Believin'" — at least for a little while — before more damage is done.