Classic Rock Legends From The '70s Who Returned Decades Later To Top Their Original Performances

Like the music itself, rock performances hit new heights in the 1970s. As bands played some of the biggest concerts ever, music technology and stagecraft continued to evolve. Artists that started in the '60s came into their own, and kids raised on Elvis and The Beatles demanded the spotlight. No doubt, bands of that decade, from Aerosmith to Zeppelin, turned in career-defining, legendary performances. But while rock 'n' roll isn't known for second acts, some '70s classic rock legends disappeared for decades, only to reemerge stronger than ever. Long after they made their names, acts like the Eagles, Black Sabbath, and Cher found new life on stage and even eclipsed their original performances.

Countless 1970s bands have reunited long after their initial climb to tap into fan (and their own) nostalgia. Fair enough. But it's rare for an artist to hit a new echelon during their comeback, and rarer still for them to sound and perform better than they did before. As we assembled our list of classic rock legends who topped their '70s shows years later, we made sure to include a range of musical styles reflecting the diversity of rock music of that decade. At the end of the day, these legends pulled off the nearly impossible: They escaped the shadows of their own legacies and forever redefined how they'll be remembered in the future.