Actors Who Have Won Oscars Playing Real-Life Musicians

Ever since the Academy Awards' infancy, actors have been recognized for playing real-life figures. But there seems to be a particular overlap when it comes to actors portraying musicians. As of 2025, 37 have been nominated for portraying musicians and 12 have won, which represents a little over 16% of the roughly 74 total Oscar-winning performances based on real people. In recent years, the trope of the transformative music biopic performance has become so lauded at the ceremony that it has become its own category of Oscar bait.

What does it take to embody a musician to such a degree that you win an Oscar for it? For some, it's all in the makeup and prosthetics. For others, it's about mastering the craft of the performing itself, whether that's singing, playing an instrument, or even conducting. And for a select few, it's just about embodying a particularly compelling personality. No matter which methods they employed, these 11 performers walked away with the gold because of them, so let's take a stroll down memory lane and look into the history and technique behind these musical Oscar winners.