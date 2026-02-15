These 5 Songs Defined '80s Southern Rock

Since he was born and raised in Florida, Tom Petty knew what he was talking about when he wrote the 1985 song "Southern Accents," released with his band the Heartbreakers. The song and the titular album it comes from were written at a time when Petty was bored with the kind of music he had been making and wanted to try to flex his artistic muscles a bit. He ended up making almost a concept album about the South and being a Southerner in America at that time. He told American Songwriter, "When I started working on it I had the title. Because that's what got me off on that trip, that title. I thought that this is a great idea, because the South is so rich. It's just this mythic kind of place."

Petty's story of writing the tune makes it seem like it was just out there in the universe waiting for him to find it: "I was all alone in the studio, everybody had gone, and I was playing the piano. And boom, here's this song. ... One of the best songs I ever wrote. It just appeared." He was not the only one to feel a deep connection to it. The song appealed to other Southerners as well — not always for the right reasons. It didn't help that Petty leaned into the more controversial Southern Pride aspects on his tour for the album, heavily featuring the Confederate flag. In 2015, Petty told Rolling Stone that the use of the flag initially was meant to accompany a song about a character from the Civil War, saying, "but the Confederate flag became part of the marketing for the tour. I wish I had given it more thought. It was a downright stupid thing to do."