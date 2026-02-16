Classic Rock Riffs That Still Give Us Chills Every Time We Listen

There are countless joys to being a classic rock fan, but it's the guitars that take center stage. We have decades of incredible riffs to look back on, thousands of evocative guitar parts that still have the power to transport you out of everyday life.

When a guitarist gets the part just right, it's enough to give you chills even after you've listened to it hundreds of times. But which classic rock songs contain these special riffs? We've done you the favor of selecting five tracks with amazing riffs that'll make your hair stand on end.

Of course, many classics won't make the cut. Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising," for example, is an iconic tune we all love, but its riffs are light and playful. However much you like the track, its not the kind of thing that you're going to feel physically. For this article, we've chosen tracks that give you goosebumps, driven by unforgettable riffs that hit the spot and feel as though they're taking you somewhere epic and mind-bending. We're sure you'll feel a visceral reaction to each of these riff-heavy classic rock gems.