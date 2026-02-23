You're Wrong About The Real Reason These Bands Broke Up

In the chaos, confusion, and heartbreak over a major band split, a lot of misinformation often gets distributed, and fans tend to buy it. It can be shocking and hard for fans to accept when a group breaks up, and so much so that the reason given at the time or those that emerge in the dramatic narrative can become an intractable part of the band's story, and possibly permanently so. But surprisingly often, all those big reasons why a band ended their massively successful creative endeavor are little more than rumor or lore.

Breakups are necessarily complicated. After all, it's not all that easy to suddenly stop making art (and tons of money, for many) with one's friends and/or creative soulmates. Many factors go into the decision to go in different directions, but the reason given is the one that fans or history decide is the right one, and it's left at that.

After the proverbial dust settles, when the pain subsides, and the NDAs aren't in effect anymore, musicians discuss their notorious splits and reveal the nuance and details that cast doubt on the common story. Sometimes, what fans think they know is completely wrong. Here are some of the most infamous band breakups ever — and what actually happened.