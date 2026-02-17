13 Times High-Profile Missing Person Cases Were Actually Fake

John Stonehouse didn't seem the most likely candidate for faking his own disappearance. Besides being a prominent member of the British parliament, he had a family and a growing business career. Well, he had been accused of being a Communist spy (a charge that may have been true) and was hit with fraud allegations. At one point, Stonehouse was even found guilty of 21 criminal counts, including fraud, forgery, and theft.

In 1974, he disappeared while swimming off Miami Beach. His wife, Barbara, was certain he had drowned ... but Stonehouse's girlfriend wasn't. She continued communicating with him even after his supposed death and even sent some of her clothes to Australia. Oh, and those earlier forgery and theft charges? They included Stonehouse's decision to steal the identities of two deceased people, one of whom was on a false passport he used to get to Australia.

When he was finally caught in Melbourne on Christmas Eve 1974, Stonehouse remained bold as brass. Both his girlfriend and wife traveled to see him in Australia, where he tried to convince both to stay with him. As reported by the BBC, he also claimed that he should still collect on his MP's salary, saying, "I've been doing a fact-finding tour not only in terms of geography, but in terms of the inner self of a political animal." Stonehouse was eventually deported back to Britain, put on trial, and sentenced to seven years (though he served only three).