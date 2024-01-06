Whatever Happened To Denise Huskins And Aaron Quinn From The 'Gone Girl' Case?

In 2015, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn's relationship was on the rocks (per ABC News). The couple, who were both physical therapists, were attempting to repair trust after Huskins discovered that Quinn had been texting his ex-fiancé. He had split from her just before getting together with Huskins. They had been together for just seven months, but if their lives felt up in the air at that point, it was nothing compared to the life-changing ordeal they were about to face.

On March 23 of that year, Quinn called the police to report that Huskins had been kidnapped. In a police interview, he described how men dressed in wetsuits woke them and informed them they were being robbed. The two were bound and later drugged, with Quinn being forced to give the intruders details that would allow them to empty his bank accounts. Then they took Huskins with them. Huskins emerged two days later after being released some 400 miles south from Vallejo, California, where she had been abducted. She claimed she had been raped multiple times by her captor.

Doubt concerning the veracity of the couple's claims was compounded by the fact that it appeared to have been ripped from the world of fiction. As many commentators pointed out, their story was uncannily reminiscent of the plot of "Gone Girl," the 2012 crime novel by Gillian Flynn that was turned into a blockbuster movie by David Fincher in 2014, the year before Huskins' kidnapping. Thankfully, the truth of their story would eventually come to light.