Rockers Whose Egos Got In The Way Of Almost Certain Success

While there were bits of soul, funk, and pop in the mix, Terence Trent D'Arby was primed to be a rock star, and a genre-mixing, innovative one, too. Music was changing in 1987, and the rocker met the moment with the varied LP "Introducing the Hardline According to Terence Trent D'Arby." Earning comparisons to luminaries like Prince, D'Arby broke first in the U.K. and then in the U.S. in early 1988 with his second single, "Wishing Well."

Almost immediately, D'Arby behaved in an off-putting and unearned fashion. In his first interviews, he heralded himself as a generational talent, repeatedly asserting that "Introducing the Hardline" was superior to The Beatles' groundbreaking 1967 opus, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." "Wishing Well" made it to No. 1 on the pop chart for a week, but he promoted it like he was an established A-list rock star. For example, he at times kept reporters waiting and refused to speak on the record.

Then it became clear that D'Arby couldn't live up to his own hype. His second album, the experimental "Neither Fish nor Flesh," flopped, and the third, "Symphony or Damn," went largely unnoticed in the U.S. In 1995, D'Arby announced that he didn't even want to be called by that name anymore, adopting the new moniker of Sananda Maitreya. "It's just the process of being an artist," the musician said on "Good Morning Britain" in 2001 (via Metro).