Hidden Gem Songs That Appeared On Mediocre '80s Albums

From a musical perspective, the 1980s were a decade of immense change. Technological advances brought about the synthesizer, which suddenly became a staple — heck, even Van Halen hopped aboard the synth train for "Jump." Meanwhile, rock splintered into various offshoots ranging from hair metal to new wave. Top-40 radio reflected this eclectic musical evolution, while the launch of MTV placed a new emphasis on how music artists looked, not just how they sounded. Hip-hop, still in its infancy, was growing in leaps and bounds, and would soon be entrenched within the musical mainstream.

Back in those halcyon days before streaming, fans had to trot down to their local record store to plunk down their cash for a vinyl LP, 8-track, cassette, or (eventually) CD, often based on the strength of a single that had been garnering radio play. That experience, however, could be a crapshoot. Sometimes an album was bursting with grade-A material, and other times the hit single was the only worthwhile song on the whole thing.

That wasn't a phenomenon unique to the 1980s. There were some hidden gem songs that appeared on mediocre '70s albums, and the same held true for the decades before and since. When looking back on the '80s, the five songs that we selected are undoubtedly standouts — songs that have remained ingrained in pop culture, still instantly recognizable from their first notes, even though they appeared on otherwise forgettable albums.