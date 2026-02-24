If You Know These 5 Under-The-Radar Songs, You're A True Fan Of '80s Classic Rock

Few bands in the history of rock music have achieved the commercial heights of "Rumours"-era Fleetwood Mac, and the continuing chart success of the band's late-1970s output means that many great songs from its 1980s albums remain overlooked by more casual listeners. "Straight Back" appears as an album track on Side-B of the 1982 album "Mirage," and is generally overshadowed by bigger songs from the album, most notably the singles "Hold Me" and "Gypsy."

The track was written by Stevie Nicks, who at the time was torn between her burgeoning solo career and her commitment to Fleetwood Mac. Relations between the band members had been strained since the "Rumours" sessions, and Nicks had moved on from her famously torturous relationship with bandmate Lindsey Buckingham and flings with founding member Mick Fleetwood and The Eagles' Don Henley to find new love with producer Jimmy Iovine. Iovine had supported Nicks in going solo, and the two moved in together just days after they began work on her debut album "Bella Donna." But their relationship came to an end in 1981, when she returned to Fleetwood Mac.

Many of Nicks' greatest songs revolve around the end of relationships, dreams, and possible futures, and while Nicks' relationship with Iovine is certainly the emotional core of "Straight Back," the song exquisitely blends her feelings about both her lover and her band. Quietly affecting, it deserves its place among steelier Nicks classics such as "Landslide" and "Silver Springs" for giving an extraordinary insight into Nicks' fraught emotional landscape as she negotiated both her love life and her dream of being one of the biggest rock vocalists on the planet.