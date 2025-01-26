The Hidden Truth Of Korn

When discussing the most important rock bands of the 1990s, it's impossible to not mention Korn. The godfathers of nu metal didn't only create a new subgenre of music through a fusion of funk, punk rock, rap, and heavy metal, but they also birthed an entire cultural movement that inspired the likes of Limp Bizkit, Coal Chamber, and Linkin Park. Korn is a singularity that rocked the music industry and continues to evolve to this day.

While the Bakersfield band's influence remains undisputed, there are many surprising and unknown facts about the group that not every fan might be aware of. For instance, who knew that Korn's lead singer and master of the bagpipes, Jonathan Davis, didn't like rock music at all? It makes his chosen career path all that more interesting. Then there's the time in which the band snuck into a studio to record their demo on another famous metal band's dime. In addition to this, over time, Korn ended up regretting the release of some of the songs that became mega-hits.

Much like their music, no one knows what to expect when it comes to these nu metallers. So, before anyone comes undone or rots in vain, let's dig deeper to uncover the hidden truth about Korn. To quote "Blind," one of their most famous tracks: Are you ready?

