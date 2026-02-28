Flop Songs That Derailed Singers' Entire Solo Careers

For the '80s and well into the '90s, Bryan Adams was a harmless, guitar-driven, no-frills pop-rocker. His music wasn't innovative, but it was catchy and fun, and people really enjoyed his throwback classic rockers like "Summer of '69," "Somebody," and "It's Only Love." Adams also dabbled in ballads, and the love themes he recorded for movies performed spectacularly well, like the chart-topping "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You," "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?," and "All for Love," one of the worst No. 1 hits of the 1990s.

In 1996, Adams' rocking but uncharacteristically raunchy "The Only Thing That Looks Good on Me Is You" became Adams' first single to miss the Top 40 since he started scoring hits in the early '80s. The musician got the message: The world wanted him only for ballads now. His next big singles included the tender "Let's Make a Night to Remember" and "I Finally Found Someone," a sappy duet with soft-pop icon Barbra Streisand for her film "The Mirror Has Two Faces." "I Finally Found Someone" snuck into the Top 10 and went all the way to No. 2 on the adult contemporary chart. And that's where Adams would ride out his career, virtually disappearing from the pop and rock arenas where he'd once been so popular and prolific.