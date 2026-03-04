5 Classic Rock Songs From 1973 We'll Be Blasting On Repeat 'Til The Day We Die

If any era of time represents classic rock at its peak, it might just be the early '70s. The Beatles had broken up in 1970, bands like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and The Who were carrying rock's mantle while defining its shape and future, and rock had yet to evolve (or devolve) into its '80s glitzy arena bombast. That last step of rock history arguably started in 1974 with Kiss' debut, making 1973 a kind of apex year for musical complexity, creativity, and musicianship. It produced plenty of songs that we'll be blasting on repeat till the day we die.

But how do we go about choosing a mere five classic rock songs from a year that granted us albums like Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," David Bowie's "Aladdin Sane," and The Who's "Quadrophenia," to name a few? If we're going to be blasting these songs over and over, they've got to retain some complexity and depth that make them more than a one-note listen. We've also got to choose from a range of classic rock to represent the variety and versatility of music in 1973, like glam (David Bowie), prog (King Crimson), blues-infused (Zeppelin), and so forth. And it might go without saying, but these songs have got to be the best of the best in terms of songwriting.

We already mentioned some of the bands and albums we're highlighting in this article, like Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon." We're choosing the masterpiece "Time" from that album for one of our choices, as well as Bowie's stunningly beautiful track, "Lady Grinning Soul," from "Aladdin Sane." Beyond those two, we've got selections from Led Zeppelin, The Who, and King Crimson.