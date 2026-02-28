In the ever-expanding annals of rock history, there are certain albums that have gained mythic status for having never been released. Neil Young, for example, shelved his "Homegrown" album back in the mid-1970s. "It was too personal," Young told Rolling Stone of why he chose not to release the album, ultimately released in 2020. "It scared me." Others in this category include the likes of David Bowie's "The Gouster" (which morphed into "Young Americans"), and Prince's "The Black Album," which he pulled from release at the last moment, ordering his label to destroy a half-million albums that had been pressed. Of all these, however, the most fabled has become "Smile," the aborted Beach Boys album that was intended to be the follow-up to "Pet Sounds."

Over the decades, the legend of "Smile" (stylized as "SMiLE") has grown to legendary proportions, a lost masterpiece that could have changed the course of rock music. However, after months of recording, The Beach Boys' creative visionary, Brian Wilson, pulled the plug. Since then, that legend has only grown, with Wilson's abandoned concept album finally exhumed decades later.

So how did this mythical masterwork, once assigned to the junk heap of music history, become the rock equivalent of the Holy Grail? It's a wild ride, a key chapter in the messed-up reality of The Beach Boys, and all will be revealed by reading on to uncover the strange and tragic story behind The Beach Boys' album "Smile."