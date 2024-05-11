The Messed Up Reality Of The Beach Boys

When Hawthorne, California, brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson formed a rock n' roll band in 1961, their father, mildly successful songwriter Murry Wilson, tried to make his music industry dreams come true by taking it on himself to manage the group. Tentatively called the Pendletones, among other names, the group settled on the Beach Boys, offered by one of the music industry professionals introduced to them by their father.

Murry Wilson motivated his sons through intimidation and abuse, routinely striking Brian and taking out his glass eye as a power move. He attempted to control their every move on tour and make all of their musical decisions, and by 1964, his meddling resulted in his termination by his own sons. During recording sessions for "Fun, Fun, Fun," Murry persistently critiqued Brian Wilson's production choices while also resorting to put-downs, name-calling, and proclaiming himself to be the only talented member of the Wilson family. After Brian told Murry he was wrong about a bass line sound, Murry erupted, and Brian responded by throwing him out of the studio and forcing an end to his day-to-day association with the band.

However, Murry Wilson still retained some control of the band's catalog, and in 1969 he sold the rights to Irving Music. Twenty years later, Brian Wilson sued Irving for $50 million, alleging that his father faked his signature in 1969 rather than secure his approval, and as such, he and his bandmates received a poor deal.