Classic Rock Burned Out With These 5 Songs

All good things must come to an end, right? Musical eras included. Case in point: There really is something magical about the period of time that produced classic rock, with its golden era often loosely defined as lasting from 1964 to 1982, or roughly Beatlemania through Ronald Reagan's early presidency. This doesn't mean that what came after was bad, as such, but look at a sample of classic rock bands: The Beatles, The Doors, The Who, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd, etc. Will modern bands ever be remembered in the same way as these outfits? Eventually, though, they burned out with classic rock, and certain songs were emblematic of that demise.

But how do we choose such songs? In general, our choices reflect the rollover of musical styles from the above-mentioned golden era to the anthemic, flashy rock of the '80s, plus new wave, pop-punk, synth-rock, and so on — the kind of music that would have been inconceivable in the '60s through early to mid-'70s, like Talking Heads, The Cure, and the Police, etc. The cultural underpinnings behind this transformation remain out of scope for this article, though we might need to touch on them here and there. Overall, this transformation hinges on the co-opting of '60s counterculture by '70s mainstream culture and how music reflected that change.

In some cases, old vanguard bands morphed with the times, and in so doing, demonstrated that the old times were gone. This is the case with The Rolling Stones and their disco bopper, "Miss You." Other legendary outfits simply vanished, like Led Zeppelin, and songs like the tepid "All My Love" foreshadowed their disappearance. Meanwhile, songs from Boston, the Clash, and the Police showed that classic rock had fully run its course.