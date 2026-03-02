The Man On The Run Doc Has Us Wishing These Under-The-Radar Wings Tracks Were Bigger Hits

The 2026 documentary "Paul McCartney: Man on the Run" focuses on the former Beatle's 1970s band Wings, and it showcases many of the group's unfortunately overlooked and unfairly forgotten songs. The film suggests that McCartney struggled to emerge from the large shadow cast by his time in the Beatles and that he struggled for credibility with Wings, a band that leaned into McCartney's sentimental and pop-oriented tendencies and included his non-musically-trained wife, Linda, on keyboards. But Wings actually had a ton of hits throughout the '70s, like "Band on the Run," "Another Day," and "Mull of Kintyre," McCartney's biggest solo hit that's virtually unknown in the U.S. "Man on the Run" celebrates McCartney's non-Beatles output, reminding viewers that Wings can rank with the most important rock bands of the 1970s.

The documentary so effectively makes a case for Wings that it makes us wish more people were aware of the band's deep and varied catalog. The band had so many singles that not all of them could ascend to the top of the charts or stay in the public consciousness, not to mention album tracks and larks that didn't get much attention in the first place. Here are some lesser-known Wings songs that are so good they really should've been smash hits.