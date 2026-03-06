Queen's We Will Rock You Was The Perfect Anthem Until Sports Ruined It
So, you know how when you do something so much, it can lose its value and impact? (You might be able to see where we're going with this.) Maybe you love pizza, but by the fifth meat lovers supreme in five days, you're ready to swear it (and sausage crumbles) off forever. Maybe you love travel, but after 21 hours on the road, you need a vacation from your vacation. So it is with music, like overplayed '80s hits that make you want to pull out your hair along with all the decade's sticky hairspray. Enter a banger: a crowd-rousing anthem of victory, Queen's "We Will Rock You," which lost its luster and power long ago because it got played everywhere, all the time, at every sporting event, ever.
Exact figures are hard to get, but in 2023, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) reported that "We Will Rock You" was the most-played song across the NFL, MLB, and NHL (via Billboard). In 2020, at the BMI London Awards, the song won a Million-Air award for 7 million performances since its release on 1977's "News of the World." That's 40 years of continuous airplay, in terms of minutes played. Yowzas. So yeah, let's just roll with it and say that "We Will Rock You" is a bit overplayed.
"We Will Rock You" pops up at sporting events all the time, along with songs like "Eye of the Tiger" and "Seven Nation Army," begging people to do the boom-boom-cha, clap-clap-stomp thing. But since folks have heard it so much, does it have any more oomph behind it? Not as a rallying cry, no. This is what we call "too much of a good thing," even when it comes to Queen.
The making of an anthem (or 2)
Top to bottom, "We Will Rock You" seems tailor-made for sporting events. Verse lines like "You got mud on your face, big disgrace / Somebody better put you back into your place" declare comeuppance for cocky jerks, the same as the chorus line "We will, we will rock you" describes triumph over opponents. It's eminently singable and invites listeners to participate, especially given Freddie Mercury's "Sing it" battle cry. And wouldn't you know? Queen wrote the song for exactly this purpose.
The placement of "We Will Rock You" on "News of the World" tells the song's story, as it comes at the top of the album directly before "We Are the Champions" like a perfect pair of tracks. This was completely intentional. Queen got the idea following a pair of shows in Stafford, England, when fans started singing a football anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone," at the end of the band's set. As guitarist Brian May told Radio 1 (per Radio X), "We were just completely knocked out and taken aback — it was quite an emotional experience really, and I think these chant things are in some way connected with that."
A "chant" is exactly what "We Will Rock You" is: a chant in the guise of a 2-minute-long pop-rock song that's almost half solo (a sick solo, at that). So, it was that Mercury and May each wrote their own versions of a chant based on their experience in Stafford, with Mercury writing "We Are the Champions" and May writing "We Will Rock You." But little did they know how much they would rock — so much that overuse at sporting events made them rock much less.
From radio hit to Disney-led sports anthem
"We Will Rock You" deserves all the accolades it's gotten, but it's too bad that it's lost its ability to make opponents quiver. If they were ever quivering, that is, and not just clap-clap-stomping along, too. The song was a hit from the get-go, released as a double, combined single along with "We Are the Champions" and reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. From there, it was only a matter of time till it got played to death at games.
The path to overuse, however, isn't too clear. We know that Disney played a decent role in things, as the company bought Queen's catalogue in 1990 and leveraged its mighty Mickey Mouse weight to get "We Will Rock You" played as much as possible. This meant radio stations, stadium speakers, highlight reels, hype videos, movies, you name it. The rationale was simple: The song just worked. As Billboard quotes vice president of licensing at Disney Music Group, Dominic Griffin, both "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions" "tick all the boxes because the lyric is great for sporting events and they're just natural anthems." Plus, research indicated that folks of all ages reacted well to both songs.
But even though overuse might have ruined the impact of "We Will Rock You" to inspire sports teams, it won't ever ruin the song's fun — not really. At minimum, the song will continue to remind people why there'll never be another band like Queen.