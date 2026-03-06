Queen's We Will Rock You Was The Perfect Anthem Until Sports Ruined It

So, you know how when you do something so much, it can lose its value and impact? (You might be able to see where we're going with this.) Maybe you love pizza, but by the fifth meat lovers supreme in five days, you're ready to swear it (and sausage crumbles) off forever. Maybe you love travel, but after 21 hours on the road, you need a vacation from your vacation. So it is with music, like overplayed '80s hits that make you want to pull out your hair along with all the decade's sticky hairspray. Enter a banger: a crowd-rousing anthem of victory, Queen's "We Will Rock You," which lost its luster and power long ago because it got played everywhere, all the time, at every sporting event, ever.

Exact figures are hard to get, but in 2023, Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) reported that "We Will Rock You" was the most-played song across the NFL, MLB, and NHL (via Billboard). In 2020, at the BMI London Awards, the song won a Million-Air award for 7 million performances since its release on 1977's "News of the World." That's 40 years of continuous airplay, in terms of minutes played. Yowzas. So yeah, let's just roll with it and say that "We Will Rock You" is a bit overplayed.

"We Will Rock You" pops up at sporting events all the time, along with songs like "Eye of the Tiger" and "Seven Nation Army," begging people to do the boom-boom-cha, clap-clap-stomp thing. But since folks have heard it so much, does it have any more oomph behind it? Not as a rallying cry, no. This is what we call "too much of a good thing," even when it comes to Queen.