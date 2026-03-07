5 Rock Songs From 1989 That Sound Even Cooler Today

A lot was changing in the landscape of rock music leading into 1989, but nothing as momentous as the debut of Nirvana, a band that would come to be hailed as one of the greatest of all time and perhaps the single most defining feature of the 1990s in music. Even before their astronomical success in 1994 with "Nevermind," Nirvana's 1989 debut "Bleach," which cost only a few hundred dollars to produce, makes a strong case for how they were able to do it.

The opening track on their debut and a single off the album, "Blew" is the first Nirvana song a great many people heard, and it lays out their mission statement clearly. After a decade of rock musicians trying their hardest at everything — the clothes, the hair, the mystique, the special effects, the lightspeed solos, the glass-breaking high notes — Nirvana arrived, seeming almost lazy.

Throughout the verses in "Blew," the bass and guitar merely double Kurt Cobain's vocal melody, though they fall just short, almost seeming like they couldn't be bothered to get it right, and that is just classic rock-star cool. Likewise, Cobain almost seems to wink at the audience about his own lyrics, with the chorus "Is there another reason for your stain? / Could you believe who we knew stress or strain? / Here is another word that rhymes with shame." "Blew" made it immediately apparent that Nirvana wasn't here to dazzle, but to make rock messy and wry, and that has aged the song quite well.