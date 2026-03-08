Rock Stars Who Abandoned Their Bands For A More Successful Solo Career

Bands break up for many reasons, whether it's artistic differences, interpersonal tensions between members, addiction issues, or the pursuit of solo careers. In the case of the latter, likely more than a few artists regretted the decision after their solo projects floundered, as was the case with Peter Tork of the Monkees. Other musicians were luckier and managed to outpace their former bands as solo artists.

When choosing our entries, there were a few caveats to consider, like whether the artist abandoned the band or was actually fired, as was the latter case with Ozzy Osbourne, who had a massive career after Black Sabbath gave him the boot due to his addiction issues. Then there's how one judges success. Is it record sales or critical acclaim? Peter Gabriel came to mind here. He left Genesis for a massive and artistically lauded solo career, but garnered less sales overall than his former band, which leaned heavily into radio-friendly pop after his departure. In the end, we gathered five rock stars who fit the parameters of having careers that blossomed both commercially and critically after leaving their old bands behind.