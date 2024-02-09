Sting's Former Bandmates Have A Lot To Say About Him

Like Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland was more diplomatic when the band was still together. In the September 1982 interview he told the AP that all three of the members had equal say in what songs they chose to record. "Sting has to fight for his songs, too, but when you hear a song like 'Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,' what are you going to say?" Copeland said. "When you hear a song like that, you play it." He went on to praise Sting's songwriting and squelch any talk of tension between them. "I don't hate Sting, and I don't sit here green with envy," he said." But I wish I'd written 'Message in a Bottle'."

Toward the end, tensions were running high between Copeland and Sting so much so that just before an August 1983 performance at Shea Stadium in New York City what started as horsing around ended with Copeland cracking Sting's ribs as they wrestled over a copy of The New York Times. Working with Sting had become unendurable for the drummer. "We now understand where all that tension came from. And in fact, given that understanding, I'm very grateful that we got as many as five albums out of Stingo, because by then ... he had a very clear idea of how the arrangements should go," Copeland told the New York Post. "At first, it was collaboration. It became more and more compromise for him — and it got tougher and tougher for him to make those compromises."