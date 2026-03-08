This World-Famous Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1985

In 1985, no song spent more than four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Like a Virgin," however — a love song that would quickly become internationally known as one of Madonna's signature smashes — spent four weeks at No. 1 during 1985 as part of a consecutive six-week run that began in late '84.

Madonna holds many world records, and her legendary career really took off with "Like a Virgin," only her fourth ever Top 40 hit and the very first of 12 No. 1 singles. The song utilizes a method that would come to utterly define Madonna's style and which would resonate with fans all over the world. "Like a Virgin" has an earnest and vulnerable emotional element — it's a confession of love and devotion to a brand new lover who just might be a soulmate — while it's also couched in flirtatious and confident sexuality.

Perceived at the time as provocative or even vulgar for its continuous use of virginity as a metaphor, "Like a Virgin" was nevertheless an enormous hit. In addition to a benchmark-setting four weeks in the top spot in 1985, the song previously occupied the No. 1 slot for the last two weeks of 1984. Here's a look at "Like a Virgin," and how it helped Madonna conquer the pop music world for the very first time.