This World-Famous Love Song Held The No. 1 Spot The Longest In 1985
In 1985, no song spent more than four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. "Like a Virgin," however — a love song that would quickly become internationally known as one of Madonna's signature smashes — spent four weeks at No. 1 during 1985 as part of a consecutive six-week run that began in late '84.
Madonna holds many world records, and her legendary career really took off with "Like a Virgin," only her fourth ever Top 40 hit and the very first of 12 No. 1 singles. The song utilizes a method that would come to utterly define Madonna's style and which would resonate with fans all over the world. "Like a Virgin" has an earnest and vulnerable emotional element — it's a confession of love and devotion to a brand new lover who just might be a soulmate — while it's also couched in flirtatious and confident sexuality.
Perceived at the time as provocative or even vulgar for its continuous use of virginity as a metaphor, "Like a Virgin" was nevertheless an enormous hit. In addition to a benchmark-setting four weeks in the top spot in 1985, the song previously occupied the No. 1 slot for the last two weeks of 1984. Here's a look at "Like a Virgin," and how it helped Madonna conquer the pop music world for the very first time.
Like a Virgin is secretly sweeter than it is salacious
While "Like a Virgin" is a song that Madonna claims she can't stand anymore, the chart-topper is a moment of pure joy in the sometimes tragic life of Madonna. It's an unconventional love song that requires a bit of a mental walk, which many listeners and critics didn't want to take. "I was surprised by how people reacted," Madonna told Rolling Stone. "I was singing about how something made me feel a certain way — brand-new and fresh — and everyone else interpreted it as, 'I don't want to be a virgin anymore.'"
"I wasn't just trying to somehow get that racy word 'virgin' in," co-writer Billy Steinberg told the Los Angeles Times (via "Madonna: The Complete Guide to Her Music"). The storyline, from his point of view: "I've been battered romantically and emotionally like many people — but I'm starting a new relationship and it just feels so good, it's healing all the wounds and making me feel like I've never done this before."
Nevertheless, the sexuality in "Like a Virgin" could be exploited. Madonna debuted a live performance of the song at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, in which she writhed ecstatically on the stage, simulating certain acts and showing off her skivvies. The combo of love and lasciviousness worked: "Like a Virgin" debuted on the Hot 100 two months after the VMAs, and just five weeks later, it began its six-week run at No. 1.