These 5 Rock Songs Might Be Flops, But We Love Them For Making Us Feel Young Again
There are many reasons why you may find yourself gravitating towards certain songs. One of the most powerful reasons is nostalgia — a reminder of better, brighter days from your youth, or perhaps a sense of longing for what once was. Some songs may even fill you with that sense of youthful energy that you've been missing ever since you took that first nine-to-five job, so many years ago. And in many cases, commercial or critical success has little to do with it — just because a particular song resonates with you doesn't necessarily mean the rest of the world feels the same way.
With that in mind, we put together a list of rock songs that weren't that successful when they came out, but infuse our old, tired, music-loving bones with teenage exuberance whenever we hear them. But how, exactly, can you categorize a song as a flop? After all, some flop songs tank with critics, but soar with rock fans. Similar to our list of flop songs from the '90s we can't help but love, we considered the songs on this list "flops" because they either underperformed on the charts during their initial release or disappointed longtime fans of the artists (even if the songs did well, sales-wise). So don't be shocked if some of these songs are far from what you would define as "flops" today. Without further ado, here are five one-time rock flops that get our aging bodies jumping just like they used to.
The Ramones - Blitzkrieg Bop
"You're off to a terrible start here, Grunge writer," you probably think to yourself as you see this first entry. After all, in what universe could this song — the song that automatically kicks off a distinctly British-sounding "Hey! Ho! Let's go!" loop in your head as soon as you read the title — be considered a flop?
"Blitzkrieg Bop" was the first single off of the Ramones' self-titled debut album, released in 1976. Both the album and the single were commercial disappointments when they first came out, with "Ramones" peaking at the 111th spot on the Billboard 200 chart and taking nearly four decades to be certified gold. With that said, as many OG and modern-day fans of the Ramones would likely tell you, these lackluster stats are by no means any indication of how the band's music resonated with the fledgling punk rock community. In fact, fans in the U.K. quickly took quite a liking to its sound – and "Blitzkrieg Bop," with its easy-to-play chords and simple lyrics, became an anti-establishment anthem of sorts.
But even if you don't identify as a punk rocker, it's hard to listen to "Blitzkrieg Bop" without being infected with its overflowing youthful energy. There's just something about its timeless power that will make you want to put on your ripped pants, lace up your beat-up sneakers, and do kickflips on your skateboard as you belt out that iconic chant (we know we do).
Green Day - Waiting
These days, music fans tend to associate Green Day with the kind of unabashed political commentary that has been a part of its brand since 2004's "American Idiot." But longtime fans of the band know that Green Day's albums from the '90s, which helped it gradually break into the mainstream consciousness, were characterized by raw, rough riffs and adolescent angst. "Warning," released in 2000, was a departure of sorts from its usual style and themes, which critics didn't like. Commercially, the album paled in comparison to Green Day's previous offerings, and its third single, "Waiting," reached No. 26 on Billboard's Modern Rock rankings.
Nonetheless, "Waiting" is a pleasantly upbeat and optimistic record, elevated by its simplicity and Billie Joe Armstrong's unmistakable vocals. Unlike many other youth-centric rock songs, which lean heavily into "life is unfair, woe is me" messaging or sexually suggestive or explicit themes, "Waiting" tells a narrative of hope, with Billie Joe singing the words like a man who could barely contain his enthusiasm about life and all the opportunities that it brings.
For anyone who has ever found themself in a deep pit of despair and barely managed to crawl out of it, "Waiting" hits like the first ray of light after a long period of darkness. With its uncomplicated chord progression and earnestly hopeful lyrics, "Waiting" will wake you up to a new era calling to you with endless possibilities, whether you're a teenager without a plan or a burned-out adult full of worry.
Weezer - El Scorcho
By both commercial and critical standards, Weezer's 1996 album "Pinkerton" was an unquestionable flop. "Pinkerton" represented a departure from the band's self-titled debut album (aka the "Blue Album"), with an emphasis on introversion and darker themes in contrast to its previous offering's peppy pop sound. "El Scorcho" was the first single from "Pinkerton," and despite being underappreciated at the time of its release, we find it to be a relatable and comforting song, its awkward lyrics and eclectic sound notwithstanding.
It's been said that Rivers Cuomo tapped into a darker, deeper honesty from within when he was working on the songs that made the cut for "Pinkerton," and that is undeniably evident in "El Scorcho." The discordant instrumental progression and Cuomo's intentionally pained singing come together in a way that perfectly captures the sort of adolescent pining characteristic of an unrequited crush.
If, as a teenager, you've ever felt strongly attracted to someone yet too shy to ask them out, you'll definitely find some level of emotional connection with "El Scorcho." As Cuomo stumbles through his complicated feelings toward — and clear inability to communicate said feelings to — the apple of his eye, "El Scorcho" feels a lot like "Teenage Dirtbag," the 2000 hit from Wheatus, with twice the level of insecurity (and sans a happy ending). After all is said and done, this track from Rolling Stone's third-worst album of 1996 is good for us — and might be good for you, too.
Radiohead - Creep
With the level of mainstream success that Radiohead's "Creep" now enjoys, it might be hard to believe that the song started out as a flop. But when the band released it in 1992, it did not perform as the label had expected, peaking at No. 78 on the U.K. charts and selling only 6,000 copies. Worse, a major U.K. radio station deemed the song "too depressing" and did not play it, further limiting its exposure. However, it did find a more receptive audience in U.S. listeners half a year later.
It's the main character's self-loathing, self-deprecating tone and overall lack of self-confidence that make "Creep" such a relatable hit, even for anyone who is no longer an adolescent. Listening to someone struggling to string together what to say to their crush while being paralyzed by their own indecision — ultimately letting the opportunity slip through their grasp — can bring back some pretty cringey memories for some people. And let's be honest: When we were younger, we all had our fair share of missed moments and what-ifs.
But aside from its all-too-real lyrics, "Creep" itself is quite a banger. It starts out softly, with Thom Yorke basically mumbling the words. Then, as it reaches the chorus (marked by the iconic kerchunks of Jonny Greenwood's guitar), the song suddenly goes loud and hard. Before you know it, you're already singing the lines, "But I'm a creep / I'm a weirdo," at the top of your lungs.
The Cure - Boys Don't Cry
No rock band is immune to flops, especially when they're just starting out. That's precisely the case for The Cure, one of the biggest alt-rock acts from the last few decades, which chose to release "Boys Don't Cry" from its first album, "Three Imaginary Boys." Despite the high expectations for both the single and the album, The Cure's offering turned out to be commercially disappointing. Released in 1979, "Boys Don't Cry" didn't even crack the Top 75 in the U.K. charts, due in no small part to the parent label's decision not to promote the song. In the U.S., "Boys Don't Cry" also failed to chart; it reached the point where, despite the song's subsequent cult hit status, The Cure omitted it from its live performances.
Fast forward to today: "Boys Don't Cry" is now one of, if not the most well-known song from the band. It's surprisingly upbeat for a song about regretting one's mistakes in a doomed relationship. But the contradiction works to make the song such a catchy earworm, while still capturing the kind of relationship woes that teenagers tend to face. Its lyrics notwithstanding, "Boys Don't Cry" feels exactly like the kind of song you would play in your car on a lazy weekend afternoon, as you drive around with your buddies with the windows rolled down.