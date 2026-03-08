These 5 Rock Songs Might Be Flops, But We Love Them For Making Us Feel Young Again

There are many reasons why you may find yourself gravitating towards certain songs. One of the most powerful reasons is nostalgia — a reminder of better, brighter days from your youth, or perhaps a sense of longing for what once was. Some songs may even fill you with that sense of youthful energy that you've been missing ever since you took that first nine-to-five job, so many years ago. And in many cases, commercial or critical success has little to do with it — just because a particular song resonates with you doesn't necessarily mean the rest of the world feels the same way.

With that in mind, we put together a list of rock songs that weren't that successful when they came out, but infuse our old, tired, music-loving bones with teenage exuberance whenever we hear them. But how, exactly, can you categorize a song as a flop? After all, some flop songs tank with critics, but soar with rock fans. Similar to our list of flop songs from the '90s we can't help but love, we considered the songs on this list "flops" because they either underperformed on the charts during their initial release or disappointed longtime fans of the artists (even if the songs did well, sales-wise). So don't be shocked if some of these songs are far from what you would define as "flops" today. Without further ado, here are five one-time rock flops that get our aging bodies jumping just like they used to.