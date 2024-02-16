The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Green Day

When he was a 10-year-old fourth-grader, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and his five siblings lost their father. Andrew Armstrong died in September 1982, shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus. Billie Joe's mother remarried two years after the death, and none of the children got along with their new stepfather. But shortly after his father's death, Billie Joe fell into a profoundly low period. "When kids were looking at me, it was almost like I had a ghost over my shoulder," he wrote in his Audible memoir, "Welcome to My Panic." "It was almost like my life started at zero again." At one point, he was so deep in the throes of grief and depression that he refused to leave his room. When asked by his mother to come out, he told her, "Wake me up when September ends."

That line remained in Billie Joe Armstrong's brain for more than 20 years, when it became the basis for Green Day's 2004 ballad "Wake Me Up When September Ends." "I think it's just something that stayed with me. The month of September always kind of being that anniversary," Billie Joe said of his father on "The Howard Stern Show." "I kind of avoided writing about him for many years and finally having a breakthrough like that ... felt good."