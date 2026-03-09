Music Icons Who Were Arrested While On Tour

All too often and with shocking regularity, major musical stars have been arrested in the middle of a massive national or world tour. It's something of a cliché, to the point of assumption, that musicians get pretty rowdy when they're out there on the road, traveling from city to city to entertain the masses. They fill their days and nights surrounding shows with dangerous and illicit activities. Rock stars can party way too hard or do far worse things — outwardly and objectively illegal things, for example. That, in turn, invites the attention of police, who mete out justice by arresting and booking these internationally famous musical icons.

Sometimes brilliant musical artists enjoy such a freewheeling lifestyle afforded by fame, money, and adulation that they forget they aren't above the law and could very well get thrown in jail for a night or more. Here are some renowned musical figures from rock, country, and pop who ran afoul of the law in between performing concerts on a tour.