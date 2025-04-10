Celebs You Forgot Spent Time Behind Bars

Apart from the high levels of fame, fortune, plaudits, and praise, celebrities are just like everybody else. And that means they make mistakes sometimes — even big, appalling ones so harmful that they're arrested and prosecuted. While it may seem like celebrities convicted of crimes receive punishment in the form of a fine they can easily afford, community service hours, or some kind of rehabilitation or therapy, judges and juries occasionally dole out the most severe punishments that the law may allow.

Then the actor, musician, or athlete serves their time, gets released, and begins the long and hard road back to dominance in their field and the good graces of the general public. Often, the felonious star steers clear of courthouses and prisons for the rest of their life. Before long, the world has completely forgotten about what was certainly a low point in the life of that celebrity. Here are some of the biggest stars out there, past and present, who once spent a significant period of time locked up.