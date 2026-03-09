No. 1 Love Songs That Are Total Flops In Our Book

Love, for all its alleged virtues, has also inspired some of the worst music ever heard. (Admittedly, also some of the best music, but we're being haters today.) Mistaking enthusiasm for quality, musicians across every genre (and skill level) imaginable have given us songs about that special person that sent listeners scrambling for the "skip" button. Some of these songs, remarkably, have even hit the top spot on the charts: Cupid's rapid-fire technology means that at any point, a large number of people will be in love and thus temporarily unable to think clearly or evaluate music coherently.

Since all these songs were chart successes, reaching No. 1 on the U.K. or U.S. charts for at least one week and sometimes much longer, we're free to use personal metrics to label these cheesy flops. Taste will always vary, but the worst of the worst have a combination of trite or inane lyrics with over-dramatic melodies and deliveries. Fundamentally, if the thought of being serenaded by one of these songs made us cringe, it made it onto the list.