5 Classic Love Songs That Snagged The No. 1 Spot For Just One Week

Even though they're all-time classics and beautiful, near-perfect expressions of love, some beloved love songs only managed to spend a single week at No. 1 on the pop chart. While their time at the top was ultimately brief, it's still quite an achievement for the groups and singers behind these songs to make it to the apex of the Billboard Hot 100 at all. It's also a remarkable feat to have recorded a love song that, despite any chart technicalities, belongs to the ages. These are canonical love songs, ones that explore and express that most complex and difficult of emotions.

Perhaps these love songs were just so precious and intense that the entire country could only handle hearing them absolutely everywhere for a single week. Or maybe they're just so perfect that they only needed a week in the No. 1 slot to permanently embed themselves in the minds and hearts of millions. Here are five classic love tracks that surprisingly couldn't hold to No. 1 for more than a week.