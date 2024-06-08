What Phil Collins' Exes Have Said About Him

Phil Collins had a hugely successful music career with the band Genesis and as a solo artist that spanned more than four decades. He's sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and that's not including his work with Genesis. But when it comes to love, Collins hasn't had such a successful time of it. "I am disappointed that I have been married three times," he said in his 2016 book "Not Dead Yet: The Memoir." "I'm even more disappointed that I've been divorced three times." His divorces to Andrea Bertorelli, Jill Tavelman, and Orianne Cevey ended in settlements of more than $53 million, he said in his book.

While Collins admitted this shows his failure to "coexist happily or to understand" his partners, he claimed that he's "a romantic who believes, hopes, that the union of marriage is something to cherish and last." Over the years, his former wives have had a lot to say about the musician, including his failures as a husband and father — just some of the untold truth of Phil Collins' life.