Classic Rock Songs That Were Barely Noticed Until Decades Later
Some of the best songs are the deep cuts, the jams that don't make the charts or become hit singles. After all, with so many songs being released over the decades, they can't all be Billboard darlings. But fans don't need them to be. We love the songs that we can relate to, that get our booties shakin', our fists pumpin', or, alternately, cast us into our feelings about some situation or memory. There are so many ways music touches our lives. The nice thing is that there is no expiration date. Just because a song didn't make a big impact upon its initial release doesn't mean it can't swoop back in generations later and woo a whole new audience, and that's just what the songs on this list did.
The rock songs we chose were dusted off and repurposed for things like movies, TV shows, commercials, and social media. New media exposure led to songs by Nick Drake, Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Bowie, and Fleetwood Mac finding even bigger audiences for their work than they saw during their initial releases. We can gauge the songs' newfound popularity by looking at things like streaming numbers, original album sales, and old versus new chart positions, and see that these songs found their people decades after they were originally released. Here's a look at why these once-overlooked classics still resonate.
Pink Moon -- Nick Drake
If you've never heard of Nick Drake, you would not be in the minority. Even in the early 1970s when the English singer-songwriter was releasing music, he didn't do much to promote himself. He had no hit songs off any of his three albums, only ever did two media interviews, and after playing about 30 live shows, he decided he didn't want to do that anymore, either, according to the BBC.
Drake quietly dropped off his final album, "Pink Moon," at Island Records, where he was a signed artist. The album was released in February 1972 but didn't sell well, and the depression he seemed to sink into even as he was putting the album together didn't get better. He died by suicide in 1974, leaving behind a catalog of songs with an ethereal, grey-sky quality that lend themselves to introspection. People slowly discovered Drake's music over the decades, likely by word of mouth, with artists like Kate Bush and R.E.M. citing him as an influence, but it was a Volkswagen commercial that introduced larger audiences to Drake in 1999 when the ad featured the title track and first song on the album, "Pink Moon."
According to the book "Pink Moon," based on Drake's life and posthumous success, in the first couple of months following the commercial, there was an uptick in album sales of close to 500%. By 2001, the album featuring "Pink Moon" sold more than 74,000 copies annually, where it used to sell about 6,000 per year. Something about the dreamy simplicity of the song and the entire album feels timeless, and people are still discovering it. As of March 2026, the song has been streamed on Spotify nearly 228 million times.
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Simple Man — Lynyrd Skynyrd
Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" came out in 1973 on the band's debut album with the not-so-catchy name, "Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd." "Simple Man" wasn't released as a single, and it didn't become a hit or find its way onto the Billboard charts like "Free Bird" did, but it accompanied that song and "Tuesday's Gone" on the first record. All of those songs would evolve over the decades as Southern rock anthems that blue-collared men could get wistful to.
In the case of "Simple Man," the song has a heaviness to it, even with its moderate tempo. It alternates a pretty melody with wailing guitars and powerful drumming as frontman Ronnie Van Zant sings about the wise words his "mama" told him. However, as American Songwriter reported, the song was more of an amalgamation of advice from the songwriters' mothers and grandmothers, who reminded their boys to "... be a simple kind of man / oh, be something you love an understand ... Forget your lust for the rich man's gold / All that you need is in your soul," telling them, "All that I want for you my son, is to be satisfied."
That universally relatable sentiment has meant a lot to people, and over the decades, the Lynyrd Skynyrd song has been used to advertise Busch Beer, as well as been featured in shows like "The Sopranos." It got new legs in 2023 when Colin Stough covered "Simple Man" in his audition for "American Idol." After that, it ended up in the No. 23 spot on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and as of 2026, it has more than 700 million streams on Spotify.
Hereos — David Bowie
David Bowie's song "Heroes" from his 1977 album of the same name didn't hit the ground running, but it made it to a respectable No. 12 on the U.K. charts when it was released. In the U.S., however, it was never among Bowie's 28 Hot 100 Billboard Hits. The song, inspired by two lovers who were separated by the Berlin Wall, was sort of a low-key hit over the years, with Bowie singing it in 1987 at a concert he played near the wall two years before it was torn down. Legend has it that some speakers were turned toward the oppressed people east of the wall so they could hear the three-day concert featuring multiple acts. According to Rolling Stone, in 2003, Bowie called it "one of the most emotional performances I've ever done. ... we could hear them cheering and singing from the other side."
Thirteen years after that interview, Bowie died of cancer in January 2016. That month saw a few of his songs get bumped up on the Billboard charts, with "Heroes" finding itself at No. 11 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts, No. 9 on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, and No. 7 on the Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart. Then, exactly 10 years later, thanks to the juggernaut Netflix series "Stranger Things," "Heroes" was back again. The show played the song all the way through at the end of the final episode to close out the entire series. After that, the Bowie track found itself back on Billboard's Hot Alternative Songs list at No. 9 in January of 2026. As of March the same year, it's his second most popular song on Spotify with nearly 700 million streams.
Silver Springs — Fleetwood Mac
The story of Fleetwood Mac's song "Silver Springs" is proof that you can't keep a good song down. Stevie Nicks wrote the song and recorded it with Fleetwood Mac for their "Rumours" album, but believe it or not, the song was cut from the final version. The song Nicks had written to lament things not turning out the way she'd hoped with Lindsey Buckingham, her long-term boyfriend and bandmate, was too long, and they already had enough ballads. In 1976, "Silver Springs" was relegated to the B-side of the single release of "Go Your Own Way" to little fanfare.
"Silver Springs" seemingly got buried underneath the weight of the success of 1977's "Rumours," as it never found its way onto Billboard's Hot 100. In 1992 it was released again as one of 72 songs on a four-CD box set, and once again, the sleeper hit was treated like something of an afterthought.
Then, in 1997, Fleetwood Mac reunited for a concert special that was also turned into a live album called "The Dance." Twelve songs in, the band and Nicks captivated with a gorgeous rendition of "Silver Springs" as we watched the former lovers holding each other's gaze during the song's climax. That emotional performance made its way into the zeitgeist of pop culture, even partly inspiring the story of "Daisy Jones & The Six" — a book made into a TV series for a new generation in 2023.
Then, in December 2025, "Silver Springs" took the No. 2 spot on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart thanks to the song being featured in a TikTok trend. As of March 2026, the song is the fifth most popular Fleetwood Mac song on Spotify, and it's racked up more than 500 million streams between the four versions of the song available there.