Classic Rock Songs That Were Barely Noticed Until Decades Later

If you've never heard of Nick Drake, you would not be in the minority. Even in the early 1970s when the English singer-songwriter was releasing music, he didn't do much to promote himself. He had no hit songs off any of his three albums, only ever did two media interviews, and after playing about 30 live shows, he decided he didn't want to do that anymore, either, according to the BBC.

Drake quietly dropped off his final album, "Pink Moon," at Island Records, where he was a signed artist. The album was released in February 1972 but didn't sell well, and the depression he seemed to sink into even as he was putting the album together didn't get better. He died by suicide in 1974, leaving behind a catalog of songs with an ethereal, grey-sky quality that lend themselves to introspection. People slowly discovered Drake's music over the decades, likely by word of mouth, with artists like Kate Bush and R.E.M. citing him as an influence, but it was a Volkswagen commercial that introduced larger audiences to Drake in 1999 when the ad featured the title track and first song on the album, "Pink Moon."

According to the book "Pink Moon," based on Drake's life and posthumous success, in the first couple of months following the commercial, there was an uptick in album sales of close to 500%. By 2001, the album featuring "Pink Moon" sold more than 74,000 copies annually, where it used to sell about 6,000 per year. Something about the dreamy simplicity of the song and the entire album feels timeless, and people are still discovering it. As of March 2026, the song has been streamed on Spotify nearly 228 million times.

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